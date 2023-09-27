‘He goes too far’: Peter Grant claims 23-year-old Celtic player cost his own teammate last game

Celtic ‘keeper, Joe Hart, suffered the first red card of his illustrious career at the weekend against Livingston.

The 36-year-old was given his marching orders after denying Livingston a goalscoring opportunity and, truth be told, no one could really argue with the decision.

Hart mistimed his challenge and clattered into the Livingston striker with a high boot. Not even the most ardent Celtic fan would disagree.

But it seems it wasn’t all Joe Hart’s fault. Seemingly, another Celtic player must take his share of the blame for his part in the goalie’s dismissal. That’s according to former Celtic hero, Peter Grant.

Grant said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He deserved to go. But, Lagerbielke, he goes too far. All of a sudden, he’s in the right-back area actually.

“He’s too far across the midfield with the striker running in between.

“People were saying Liam Scales [at fault] but it wasn’t because Scales had to try and come across them.

“Lagerbielke’s got to defend in the middle and it kills Joe.”

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

I’ll be honest, I never even noticed that at the time. And it’s a pity because, apart from that, Lagerbielke had a very good game for Celtic on Saturday.

He was calm and assured on the ball and looked after the physical part of his defensive duties very well. It seems his positional play was at fault according to Grant and that is something he will need to work on.

Next up is Motherwell for Celtic and Brendan Rodgers faces the prospect of going to Fir Park without his number one goalkeeper. On top of the injury crisis, losing their trusted number one is just another headache Brendan Rodgers didn’t need.

