£35m defender really wants to join Liverpool before Friday’s deadline

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie is ‘very open’ to the possibility of joining Liverpool.

Jacobs spoke on a space on the social media platform X and shared an update on Hincapie’s future ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Liverpool could be on the lookout for a left-sided defender this week as they bid to improve the quality of their options at centre-back.

The Reds picked up a dramatic win at St James’ Park on Sunday as Darwin Nunez bagged a late brace from the bench.

But the win highlighted the need for Liverpool to bring in another defender. Indeed, Ibrahima Konate was sidelined and Virgil van Dijk picked up a red card during the early stages of the game.

And Jacobs claims that Piero Hincapie is really keen on a move to Anfield, but Liverpool are yet to bid for the defender.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Hincapie keen on Liverpool move

Speaking on X, Jacobs shared an update on Liverpool’s search for a new centre-back.

“Centre-back wise I get a lot of questions about Hincapie,” the CBS journalist said. “I’m still told from people close to the player that there has been no offer.

“Two Premier League clubs have been linked and have certainly made enquiries and the player, by the way, would be very open to a Liverpool move but I’m not aware of a Liverpool offer at this point.

“The other club is West Ham and they have obviously had a failed pursuit and I do think we can call him it that now, of Harry Maguire, so they are in the market for a centre-back as well.

“But I do think Liverpool will be very busy between now and the end of the window.”

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Hincapie has impressed ay Bayer Leverkusen over the past couple of years and seems ready for the step up to Premier League football.

As just 21, the defender has already earned 27 caps for Ecuador and played in the Champions League with Leverkusen.

He’s reportedly valued at around £35 million and with Klopp’s side in desperate need of a left-footed centre-back, it’s difficult to understand why Liverpool haven’t made their move.

The player is clearly keen on a switch to Anfield and the Reds could do with some added quality at centre-back.