Harry Redknapp has now said that Tottenham Hotspur star Oliver Skipp has really impressed him recently.

Redknapp was speaking to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb ahead of Tottenham’s Champions League clash.

Spurs face AC Milan in north London, needing to make up a one-goal deficit.

Antonio Conte will be back on the touchline after being absent since their trip to Milan several weeks ago.

The Italian manager’s future is a hot topic of discussion right now, with many Tottenham players reportedly believing he’s set to leave.

Conte has been without Rodrigo Bentancur for several weeks after sustaining a season-ending knee injury.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It’s meant a couple of fringe players have had to step up in his absence.

And Harry Redknapp has singled out Oliver Skipp for praise after his recent introduction to the Tottenham side.

The 22-year-old starred against Chelsea a couple of weeks ago and will almost certainly be starting again on Wednesday.

Redknapp impressed with Tottenham youngster Skipp

Asked by TuttoMercatoWeb about Bentancur’s absence, Redknapp said: “Of course he [Bentancur] is a good player, but I have to say that whoever replaces him has quality, like Skipp for example.”

Bentancur has arguably been Tottenham’s best player this season aside from Harry Kane.

His importance in midfield cannot be underestimated, and he has chipped in with plenty of important goals too.

Oliver Skipp is a more reserved midfielder, better known for regaining and recycling possession.

He’s never going to set the world alight with his pace or skill, but he moves the ball quickly to his more creative teammates.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Skipp is the sort of player Redknapp would have very much enjoyed managing at Tottenham.

He coached some incredibly talented midfielders during his time at Spurs, and so singling Skipp out is high praise indeed.

Tottenham’s season may hinge on a good result against AC Milan on Wednesday.

They’re certainly capable of turning the tie around if they play to their full potential.

Antonio Conte needs to find a way to get his squad to forget about their back-to-back defeats last week.

