Tim Sherwood was very impressed with Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison during their 2-1 win over Sheffield United yesterday.

Sherwood was covering the match on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday and saw an absolute thriller at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The visitors were under relentless pressure from Ange Postecoglou’s side from the first minute.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham had to face a barrage of shots and did well to keep the hosts at bay for 96 minutes.

However, Sheffield United simply ran out of steam during a mammoth game of football in North London.

Postecoglou’s substitutes did the damage, with Richarlison nodding in Ivan Perisic’s corner before setting Dejan Kulusevski for the winner.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

After recording four goal contributions in his first four Spurs league matches, James Maddison came into the match in exceptional form.

Sherwood was impressed with Maddison during Tottenham’s latest win and thought he was one of the standout players.

His influence on and off the pitch is already making a huge difference in North London.

Sherwood impressed with Tottenham star Maddison

Asked to summarise what was happening in the game, Sherwood said: “I’m quite enjoying the game to be honest.

“It’s been a chore in recent years watching Tottenham but not this year, they’ve been really pleasing on the eye, they move the ball around, make some good patterns.

“[James] Maddison is very dominant in his play, [Manor] Solomon has been outstanding on the left-hand side, they’ve just not found the finish.

“[Wes] Foderingham in the Sheffield United goal is still on the pitch, he’s been outstanding, he’s pulled some great saves off.”

Sherwood highlighted Solomon’s influence as well as Maddison’s for Tottenham yesterday.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Postecoglou has introduced four new signings to the starting line-up this season and each one has taken no time at all to adapt.

Maddison himself thought Richarlison deserved credit after his brilliant cameo yesterday.

If the Brazilian can discover his best form then it creates some healthy competition in a key area of the pitch.

All of Tottenham’s forwards will be fighting to play knowing they’ve got Maddison playing behind them creating chance after chance.