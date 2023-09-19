Pundit Michael Bridges believes that Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison is thriving under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Bridges was speaking on the Optus Sport Football Podcast after another exciting weekend of Premier League action.

Tottenham continued their winning streak in the league with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

Richarlison was the unlikely star of the show, coming off the bench to score a goal and provide an assist for Dejan Kulusevski.

Sheffield United defender doggedly throughout the match before stealing the lead through Gustavo Hamer.

However, they couldn’t hold out throughout 12 minutes of injury time and fell to the latest defeat in Premier League history.

One man who is thriving under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham is James Maddison.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Although he didn’t provide a goal or assist at the weekend, Sheffield United paid special attention to the England international.

That ultimately ended up opening up more space for his teammates to cause the visitors plenty of problems.

Maddison thriving under Postecoglou at Tottenham

Speaking about Tottenham’s impressive start, Michael Bridges made a big claim against Postecoglou and said: “Manager of the season, there you go because if he gets manager of the season that means Spurs are going to win something.

“I’m not saying they’re title contenders, I’m not getting sucked in there, but Ange [Postecoglou] has won his first award in manager of the month.

“People like [James] Maddison are thriving off this guy’s attacking football, he’s done it without Harry Kane, manager of the season.”

Brought in for £40m from Leicester City, Maddison already looks like one of the best signings this season.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

He arguably should have had a penalty at the weekend as well but still put in a ‘very dominant’ performance.

Maddison is thriving under Postecoglou and Tottenham’s new attacking style of play perfectly suits him.

The club are heading in the right direction on the pitch for the first time in years, with the elation in the stands on Saturday barely seen under Antonio Conte.

Ange Postecoglou has told Spurs fans to dream, with Maddison in the side, he couldn’t finally make their desire to win some long-awaited silverware a reality.