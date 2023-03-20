Fabrizio Romano says some Tottenham players actually agree with Antonio Conte











Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about Antonio Conte and Tottenham this afternoon and provided some insight into what’s going on.

Tottenham were left rocked as Conte launched into an incredible rant over the weekend. After seeing his Spurs side draw 3-3 with Southampton, Conte called out the players and ownership over a number of issues.

Key to his rant was his suggestion that Tottenham’s players are simply used to not winning. He questioned their attitudes and essentially suggested the effort wasn’t there.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

And while there’s been suggestions those comments have gone down badly in the Spurs dressing room, Fabrizio Romano claims that some Tottenham players actually agree with Conte.

Speaking on the House of Champions Podcast, Romano confirmed that the split in opinion among players is causing an issue.

“What I can say is from what I understand is that some of the players agree with Antonio. So, some players feel that certain players are not so hungry. They don’t see the desire that Conte mentioned. So this is why it’s a difficult situation in the dressing room,” Romano said.

Daniel Levy is expected to gauge the thoughts of senior players at Tottenham before making a decision Conte.

There are reports out there that suggest Levy could even sack Conte during this current international break.

TBR’s View: Tottenham dressing room could be rotten

This is not what Tottenham need right now. Whether it’s what Conte wanted is another matter, but a split in the changing room at this stage of the season is not ideal.

Tottenham have long been a club who don’t achieve much. They haven’t won a trophy for 15 years and haven’t looked like coming close to one since the Champions League final.

Clearly, something has to change. But right now, after Conte’s comments, the dressing room could be completely split.

This is a nightmare for the club. And a situation they simply must get on top of ASAP.