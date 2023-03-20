Three managers won't take the Tottenham job right now if Daniel Levy sacks Antonio Conte











The Telegraph reports that Daniel Levy would not be able to lure Roberto De Zerbi, Ange Postecoglou or Ruben Amorim to Tottenham Hotspur right now if he sacks Antonio Conte.

Conte’s short-term future at Spurs looks uncertain to say the least after his explosive post-match comments on Saturday.

It was widely expected that the Italian would see out the remainder of the season after he survived Champions League and FA Cup exits this month.

But after Conte launched a stunning attack on his Tottenham players and the club after the late collapse at Southampton, the north Londoners face a big decision over his immediate future.

Spurs have been linked to a host of managers should Conte depart, including a reunion with former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Yet, it seems that Levy can rule out hiring three managers if he was to sack Conte before the season ends.

De Zerbi, Postecoglou or Amorim wouldn’t take Spurs job right now

The Telegraph claims that Tottenham would not be able to lure Brighton’s De Zerbi, Celtic’s Postecoglou or Sporting’s Amorim away from their roles right now.

All three managers have plenty to play for before the end of the season, with De Zerbi leading a surprise assault for European football at Brighton, while the Seagulls also booked their place in the FA Cup semi-final over the weekend.

Postecoglou is doing a brilliant job at Celtic Park too and after lifting their first trophy of the campaign at the end of last month, he’ll be keen to have a shot at the domestic treble.

As for Amorim, he guided Sporting to a surprise win over Arsenal in the Europa League last week and will be bidding to deliver a European trophy to Lisbon.

It’s easy to see why Spurs would struggle to lure these three managers to north London when you consider the fact that they have plenty left to play for at their clubs.

It could be a totally different story come the summer, which may convince Levy to sit tight or even hand Ryan Mason the reins on a temporary basis once again.

