Harry Kane singles out ‘quality’ Tottenham player for praise against Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has singled out defender Cristian Romero for praise after their win over Crystal Palace.

Kane was speaking after yesterday’s 1-0 win on Sky Sports after once again being the match-winner for Spurs.

The England captain leapfrogged Wayne Rooney in the all-time Premier League goalscoring charts.

His back-post header took his top-flight tally to 209 goals as he chases down Alan Shearer’s record.

It was a much-improved performance against the pitch against a stubborn Crystal Palace side.

One aspect of the game that Tottenham fans wanted to see an improvement in was their defence.

After conceding six goals to Newcastle, and four against Liverpool, serious concerns were developing.

However, Tottenham kept a clean sheet yesterday, and Harry Kane was quick to praise Cristian Romero’s contribution.

His recent form has suffered, however, he appeared to put that behind him against Crystal Palace.

He also showcased his talent in possession too and could have had an assist for Son Heung-min.

Tottenham star Kane impressed with Romero

Asked about the game if he thought the Argentinian had one of his good days, Kane said: “Yeah, Cristian [Romero] was great.

“We know the quality he’s got on the ball as well, he played a great ball through to Sonny [Heung-min] and unfortunately just couldn’t finish it.

“Everyone, after the week we had as well, wanted to come out and show that desire and determination to keep that clean sheet was important.”

The defender hasn’t looked the same player since winning the World Cup in Qatar last year.

He’s not the only player whose form has suffered, but Spurs rely heavily on Romero being at his best at the back.

Tottenham’s very outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League this season will depend on Kane and Romero playing out of their skin.

The 29-year-old striker is scoring goals for fun, and arguably not getting the credit he deserves.

He’s doing his best to keep up with Erling Haaland, and is on course to score 30 league goals.

It’s a phenomenal tally and one of the reasons why other clubs are sniffing around the 29-year-old with a potential summer move in the cards.

