‘That’s what Spurs will say’: Journalist shares Tottenham’s last-gasp plan to make Harry Kane stay











Tottenham Hotspur will make an emotional pledge to try and keep Harry Kane in north London for the foreseeable future.

According to The Times’ Tom Allnut, speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Spurs will make this play to try and keep Kane at Spurs.

In the past, Spurs have tempted Kane to stay with payrises and promises of ambition, but now, in a last-gasp attempt, they’re going to spin Kane a narrative about his legacy, pulling at his heartstrings around the idea of retiring at Spurs with a statue outside the stadium as a one-club man and as potentially the greatest player the club has ever seen.

Tottenham’s Kane plea

Allnutt shared what he knows about kane.

“I think the most interesting element of Levy’s talk with the Cambridge University was that Kane could have a statue outside the ground,” Allnutt said.

“We now have a good idea that Spurs’ pitch to Kane will be more emotional than practical, it’s going to be about his status, his legacy at the club and they will make that case no matter which competition they’re in because he’ll have a statue and a stand named after him and he’ll be Spurs’ greatest legend of the modern era or of all-time. That’s what Spurs will say.”

“That’s how I see the talks going this year, Kane making a football case for trophies and the club making an emotional case with status.”

Will he buy it?

This is certainly going to be a tempting proposition put to Kane, but whether or not he buys into it remains to be seen.

Kane, of course, wants to win trophies, but somewhere inside him he will fancy the idea of being this mythlogical figure in Tottenham’s history. The academy kid come good who stayed loyal to Spurs throughout so much hardship, that’s the legacy that Kane may want to leave behind.

Yes, he could go to Bayern Munich and win a few Bundesliga titles, but is that worth more than becoming the undisputed greatest player in Tottenham Hotspur history? That’s what the striker needs to decide.

