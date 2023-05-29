Harry Kane singles out £90k-a-week Tottenham man for praise after Leeds United win











Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has singled out Lucas Moura for praise after a convincing win over Leeds United.

Kane was speaking to BT Sport, via BBC Sport, after a 4-1 win at Elland Road.

As has been the case for most of the season, Harry Kane was once again the star of the show.

He opened the scoring within the first two minutes to put the hosts on the back foot.

The 29-year-old then set up Pedro Porro straight after half-time to double their advantage.

After Jack Harrison’s goal, Kane immediately struck again before his Brazilian teammate put the final nail in the coffin.

Lucas Moura will leave the club this summer and Ryan Mason gave him his final Spurs appearance in added time.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

He didn’t need long to get on the score sheet, going on a mazy run before finishing past Joel Robles.

Kane was quick to praise Moura’s cameo for Tottenham and his time at the club.

Although he’s not been involved much this season, Moura will always be fondly remembered by Tottenham fans.

Kane singles out Tottenham teammate Moura for praise

Speaking after the game, Kane said: “Fantastic for him [Lucas Moura]. He has been really professional and waiting for his moments this season.

“When someone is out of contract, they might hide but full credit to him. That moment is the perfect moment for him to finish his career with the club.”

The £90,000-a-week forward will be best remembered for his Champions League hat-trick against Ajax.

It’s arguably the greatest moment in Tottenham’s recent history since their last trophy win in 2008.

Spurs need to upgrade their options in the summer meaning there was never likely going to be a place for Moura in the squad.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Newcastle have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Moura this summer.

It would be a surprise to see the Brazilian brought in by a Champions League for next season.

Moura certainly still has a lot to offer and appears to be well-respected by Kane and the rest of the Tottenham squad.

The 30-year-old is unlikely to be the only player who has now played their final game for Spurs.

