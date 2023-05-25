'Try to hold the tears': £25m player says he's nearly been crying about leaving Tottenham











Lucas Moura is set to play his final game for Tottenham this weekend, and he’s really struggling with the idea of leaving Spurs.

Indeed, speaking to Optus Sports, the Brazilian says that he’s actually nearly been in tears about the idea of leaving Spurs.

The £25m player has been at Tottenham for nearly six years now, and he’s grown really fond of north London.

Lucas has, of course, had some amazing times at Spurs, he scored a memorable hat-trick against Ajax in the Champions League semi-finals a few years ago, while he was also the first man to score a hat-trick at the new stadium.

Lucas has loved his time at Tottenham, and he says that it’s tough to deal with leaving the club.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Lucas sad about leaving

The winger shared his feelings about his departure from Spurs.

“I try to hold the tears because it is difficult. It has been a great experience and a great adventure, I’ve loved my time hear at Spurs, some great moments, some moments not so good. I’ve met some great guys and I hold this in my heart forever,” Lucas said.

Tough

It’s easy to say that Lucas should leave Spurs due to his recent performance levels and relative high wages, but you mustn’t forget the human impact something like this can have on a player.

Lucas will have made some of his very best friends at Tottenham, and he’ll have to leave them all behind at the end of the season.

It’s a really strange situation to be in. His family are settled, he’s happy and he likes the team, but he’s no longer needed so it’s time to go.

As much as it is time for him to leave, it’s rather sad that it’s had to end this way for Lucas.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

