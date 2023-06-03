‘You can’t do that’: Jordan Henderson says Arsenal have a youngster who’s up there with Mo Salah











Speaking on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, Jordan Henderson has been unable to separate Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka.

Henderson has been lucky enough to play with both players for England and Liverpool, and when he was asked to decide between the pair, he simply couldn’t make a decision.

Indeed, when asked if he’d rather have Saka or Salah, he said that he couldn’t make a decision, stating that he’d pick both players if he could.

Henderson couldn’t choose

The Liverpool captain spoke was given the choice.

“Next up another one, two top players you’ve played with for club and country Saka or Salah?” Henderson was asked.

“Nah, you can’t do that, I can’t go there, I’ll go with both, both,” Henderson said.

Getting there

This is a very difficult decision to make, but, sorry Arsenal fans, we’re still going for Salah.

A three-time Golden Boot winner, a Champions League and Premier League champion, Salah is one of the greatest players in Premier League history.

Saka is well on his way to becoming one of the all-time greats in the game, but at the age of just 21, he hasn’t quite reached Salah’s level yet.

Of course, at that age there’s every chance that Saka continues to improve and eventually surpasses what Salah has achieved at Liverpool, but, right now, you have to hand it to Salah as the superior player with the superior CV.

That being said, you’d probably rather have Saka at your club right now as he’s a player on the up, while Salah is entering his 30s and may not have such a long time left at the top level.

