Chelsea have already enquired about the possibility of signing Harry Kane this summer, but Daniel Levy agreeing to sell the Tottenham Hotspur talisman to the Blues is seen as impossible.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which notes that a host of sides have been in contact with Spurs about a potential move for the striker.

It does appear increasingly likely that Harry Kane will be going nowhere in this window. Of course, the 29-year-old has one year remaining on his contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chelsea made Harry Kane enquiry

There has been plenty of talk about what Kane should do. But Tottenham’s stance has been clear in the face of some heavyweight offers.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United explored a potential deal for Kane. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have all enquired about the striker.

And The Athletic adds that Chelsea looked into whether they could sign Kane for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. However, their enquiry came to nothing, with Levy unwilling to do business with the Blues.

Some may think that Tottenham are simply kicking the can down the road. In a year, Kane could be on the verge of leaving on a free transfer.

But Kane is so important to Spurs. He has just finished a season where he scored 30 Premier League goals, notching up the ‘incredible‘ achievement of becoming the club’s all-time leading goalscorer in the process.

One more year of Kane playing for Tottenham may be more valuable than cashing in and replacing him in this window. Signing a poor replacement could really set Spurs back.

And obviously, while he remains on the books, there is still a chance that he could sign a new contract. It must be noted that he is yet to suggest that he wants to leave at any stage.

It is always difficult to rule anything out in the transfer market. But Kane not going to Chelsea in this window seems about as safe a bet as it gets.