Pedro Porro makes claim about the atmosphere at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium











After a transfer saga that dragged on for weeks, Tottenham Hotspur finally completed the signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon last night.

Spurs went into last month’s transfer window with one big priority – a new right-wing-back. Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty just weren’t cutting it for Antonio Conte, and an upgrade was an absolute priority.

Porro was identified as the main target, and he completed his move late last night.

AI really is taking over 👀



Transfer announcements will never be the same again… pic.twitter.com/jJzXI34iRz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2023

Pedro Porro raves about the atmosphere at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Although Pedro Porro only completed his move to Tottenham last night, Spurs’ stadium isn’t new to the talented Spanish full-back.

Just over three months ago, the 23-year-old flew over to North London with his Sporting Lisbon teammates to take on Conte’s side in the Champions League.

Sporting drew that game 1-1, but Porro says he noticed something about the fans in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that really impressed him.

When asked what he’s looking forward to the most at Spurs, the Spaniard told Tottenham’s official website: “Above all, it’s the atmosphere in the stadium and the supporters.

“The red-hot atmosphere that I felt when I came here in the Champions League, I was really impressed by it.

“I feel great about the move. I really wanted to come here. It’s a unique opportunity for me and I hope everything goes well.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Right-wing-back has been a problem position for Tottenham for a while now.

Emerson and Doherty are not bad players at all, but they just haven’t been able to play on the level that Conte demands from his wing-backs throughout the game

Porro is a massive upgrade on both Emerson and Doherty. He is a fantastic player, and the fact that he’s still only 23 means he will only get better in the coming years.

Tottenham take on Manchester City next and Porro could make his debut against his old side then.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Show all