Journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke has told The View from The Lane podcast that he believes that it is unlikely that Tottenham Hotspur will appoint Thomas Tuchel as their next manager.

It appears, from the outside, that Spurs are likely to be on the hunt for a new boss in the coming months. Antonio Conte’s tenure appears to be approaching its conclusion with Tottenham only now battling for the top-four this season.

Of course, the next appointment feels like a particularly crucial one. Spurs currently sit fourth in the Premier League. But there are several sides below them who will not be happy with their current position.

Tuchel unlikely to come in at Tottenham

The likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United and Chelsea all have the means to enjoy much better seasons in the future. So it is going to be a really tough job for whoever replaces Conte – if the Italian does indeed leave in the summer.

One of the names likely to be linked with the post when it does become available is Tuchel. The German remains out of work after leaving Chelsea earlier this season.

Tuchel has worked with a number of heavyweights in Europe. He has won the Champions League. And he is a marquee name. So for some, he would seemingly be a very decent option.

However, Pitt-Brooke has claimed that Tuchel turning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium does not appear to be on the cards.

“I think it’s unlikely at this point to be Tuchel. He’s a name that’s come up a lot, there’s been so many whispers about him, him being positioned, or him being put forward to be the next Tottenham manager,” he told The View from The Lane.

“But my impression is he would like his next job to be at a club that’s set up to win things. He’s seen what’s happened to Conte, he knows you can be a brilliant manager, go into Tottenham and you can’t immediately compete for stuff.”

Tottenham have now had a couple of attempts at appointing a marquee manager. Jose Mourinho’s tenure was underwhelming. And Conte’s time at the club has probably not lived up to expectations either.

Conte has certainly had high points. But no manager has captured the imagination in recent years quite like Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino was given time to build something at Tottenham. And many of the foundations remain in place to this day.

Obviously, at this stage, that is something of a negative that some of those players remain. But Spurs did have an opportunity to go to the next level. And they didn’t take it.

Finding the next Pochettino may not be easy. But Spurs surely now need someone who wants to draw a pathway to the top, just as Pochettino did.