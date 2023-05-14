Harrison Reed shares what Aleksandar Mitrovic said as soon as he came on vs Southampton











Harrison Reed has now shared what Aleksandar Mitrovic said as he finally returned to action for Fulham yesterday.

Reed was interviewed on Match of the Day after a comfortable 2-0 win for Fulham over Southampton.

The main highlight of a goalless first half was Southampton getting away with what looked like a handball by Lyanco in the penalty area.

The hosts thought they went ahead immediately in the second half, however, Carlos Alcaraz’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Carlos Vinicius immediately made the home side pay as he tapped Harrison Reed’s block into an empty net.

Marco Silva saw that as the perfect opportunity to re-introduce Aleksandar Mitrovic to the side.

Mitrovic was obviously raring to go and it took him just seven minutes to send Reed and the travelling Fulham support wild.

It was his 12th league goal of the campaign, meaning he finally beat his top-flight record.

Reed shares Mitrovic message after coming on for Fulham

Asked about the Serbian forward, Reed said: “As soon as he came on the pitch he was in everyone’s ear saying, ‘Come on boys, I want a goal’.

“And even after he scored he was walking back and saying, ‘Reedy come on I want another one’, so that’s Mitro in a nutshell.”

Fulham have coped better without Aleksandar Mitrovic than many would have thought after his eight-game ban.

Had he been in the side, Fulham might just have still been in the conversation to qualify for European football.

However, Carlos Vinicius proved some of his doubters wrong as he ably replaced Mitrovic on several occasions.

With two games remaining, Fulham are chasing a record points tally in the Premier League.

One more win would do it, and Mitrovic, Reed and the Fulham faithful would love nothing more than to break that record at Old Trafford on the final day.

To exact some revenge on the team that denied them an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley would be sweet.

Fulham may be more concerned about simply hanging onto their best players this summer.

Joao Palhinha and Manor Solomon have both been linked with other Premier League sides.

Marco Silva has started a project he hopes they think is worth following through with at Craven Cottage.

