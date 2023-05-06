Liverpool told they could land 'extremely good' midfielder for £50m











Liverpool are looking to overhaul their midfield ranks in summer amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

The Reds have been heavily linked with Alexis Mac Allister of late, but other names have been doing the rounds.

Joao Palhinha is reportedly on the Liverpool radar following a superb maiden campaign at Fulham.

Dean Jones told GiveMeSport last month that the Anfield outfit is “in the picture” for the Portuguese midfielder.

The 27-year-old joined the London club last summer from Sporting Lisbon for a reported £17million.

Playing under compatriot Marco Silva, Palhinha has made 31 Premier League outings, scoring three goals.

His efforts have helped Fulham comfortably secure safety in their first season back in the top flight.

‘I expect more speculation’

Jones, writing on GiveMeSport, has now provided an update on the state of play involving Liverpool and Palhinha.

He says sources he has spoken to at Fulham are feeling “relaxed” about their player’s future at the club.

However, Jones reckons there’s a chance Palhinha’s “head could be turned”.

And in terms of price tag, he predicts Liverpool – or other suitors – may have to pay between £50m and £60m.

“Links with Palhinha began when Liverpool started to show a bit of interest,” began Jones. “And now the list of clubs linked to him is growing.

“I have spoken to contacts around Fulham about the threat of him leaving and they are relaxed.

“There has been no contact so far for them to be concerned about and actually they seem confident he will stick around for next season.

“I guess that is going to depend on who actually comes forward with an offer though.

“He really is extremely good in the centre of midfield and if there’s a spot at a big club where he is guaranteed games then his head could be turned.

“He breaks up play and gets across the park as well as anyone I have seen in the league all season, so I do expect more speculation when we get to the summer.

“But if we are going to guess a price it is going to take for him to be bought I think we are looking at the £50-£60 million mark.”

Our view

Liverpool reportedly pulled the plug on a move for Jude Bellingham as they need quantity as well as quality.

The Borussia Dortmund’s price tag reportedly stands at £130million, which is a stratospheric fee for just one player.

Meanwhile, Mac Allister could apparently set Liverpool back upwards of £70million, according to Sky Sports.

If Palhinha were to cost £60million, that would mean they’d be splitting the Bellingham fee between two players.

However, you can’t help but wonder whether there are better options for Liverpool at that price.

Palhinha is a quality player, but at 27, his resale value would drop quickly over the coming years.

In addition, he only has one Premier League season under his belt.

For £60million, you’d like to think Liverpool could find a midfielder with more elite and/or Premier League experience.