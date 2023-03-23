Manor Solomon urged to go and sign for Arsenal this summer











Fulham winger Manor Solomon’s former chairman has suggested he’s ready to sign for Arsenal this summer.

Maccabi Petah Tikva chairman Avi Luzon was speaking to Israeli outlet One Sport, via Algemeiner, about Solomon’s future.

A report from Football London last month suggested Arsenal were keen to sign Solomon this summer.

The Israeli international had gone under-the-radar when he joined Fulham from Shakhtar last year.

After making his debut on the opening day of the season against Liverpool, he injured his knee in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

It was a big blow to the newly promoted side, but he proved on his return to fitness why Fulham were so keen to sign him.

Solomon went on to score in five consecutive games, and earned a player of the month nomination.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Fulham only brought the ‘magnificent’ winger in on a one-year loan due to a quirk in the contracts of players signed from Ukrainian teams.

They may live to regret not following through on the permanent deal they had agreed for him, with interest in his services heightening.

Chairman urges Solomon to join Arsenal this summer

Speaking to One Sport, the Maccabi Petah Tikva chairman said: “In my opinion? [He should go] to Arsenal. I think he’s ready to play there.”

“Fulham bet wrongly that they took him on loan for free and didn’t buy him and it’s possible they’ll lose.

“After all, there was an agreement to buy him for 7.5 million euros even before and they ended up taking him on loan for free. So now, they won’t get him for 7.5 million euros and if they want to buy him they will have to pay more.”

“They [Shakhtar] do have an interest in selling him, in order to get money.”

“In my estimation, without having spoken to any of the parties, he will be sold for an amount between 10 and 20 million euros [£9-£17m] to a team that will give Manor the opportunity to continue developing also a good contract.”

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Fulham have overperformed this season, and won’t be dragged into a very competitive relegation battle this season.

However, with European football out of their reach, and dramatically crashing out of the FA Cup, their season is basically over.

Whether Solomon can prove to Arsenal or any other clubs he’s worth signing in the summer may be difficult.

If he can stand out in a Fulham side that may be lacking a little bit of motivation, that would be very impressive.

Solomon has proved during his short spell in the Premier League that he’s more than capable at this level.

