Joao Cancelo is set to ignore Arsenal despite Manchester City wanting to offload the wing-back during the summer transfer window.

That is according to the Sunday Mirror (11/6; page 75), which suggests that Real Madrid want to land the Portuguese following the end of his loan spell with Bayern Munich.

Joao Cancelo is definitely going to be one player to watch this summer. It took many by surprise when Pep Guardiola gave him the green light to leave Manchester City on loan in the January transfer window.

Cancelo set to ignore Arsenal

Cancelo helped redefine the full-back role with the Cityzens. And he went on to help Bayern win the Bundesliga title in dramatic circumstances on the final day of the season.

It seems that Mikel Arteta hopes to make him the latest Manchester City player to make the move to the Emirates. Reports from Football Transfers claimed that Arsenal are ready to make a £35 million bid for Cancelo in the coming days.

Unfortunately, it would appear that Cancelo is not planning to take up the opportunity.

The Sunday Mirror (11/6; page 75) reports that Cancelo is set to ignore Arsenal. Instead, he may end up moving to Real Madrid.

Signing Cancelo would have been a real statement from the Gunners. They had such an amazing year this past season. However, they have a lot of work to do to make sure that they do not go backwards from here.

Strengthening at full-back is arguably one important issue. And Cancelo clearly would have been an outstanding signing.

He is an ‘incredible‘ player with something of a point to prove after what happened at the Etihad Stadium.

If they do decide to make a move, Edu and Arteta have clearly got their work cut out.