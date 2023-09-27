Guglielmo Vicario spotted applauding £15m Tottenham player during Arsenal match

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was delighted with young defender Destiny Udogie against Arsenal on Sunday.

It feels as though Guglielmo Vicario’s start to life at Tottenham is very much going under the radar.

The Italian goalkeeper has been given the difficult task of replacing club stalwart and captain Hugo Lloris.

The World Cup winner spent more than a decade in between the stick for Spurs, playing nearly 450 games for the club.

He’s quietly gone about his business for Tottenham but has still had plenty to do between the sticks.

Vicario has made nearly 23 saves already and already has a couple of clean sheets to his name.

Destiny Udogie has greatly benefitted from Vicario’s support, as shown by his performance against Arsenal.

The young defender looked flustered facing Bukayo Saka in the opening minutes but recovered well to keep him quiet in the second half.

Vicario applauds Udogie against Arsenal

The report from Football London shares a moment from the first half of Sunday’s game that stood out for the 26-year-old.

Udogie played an under-hit back pass to Vicario which Eddie Nketiah latched onto.

The 24-year-old struck a shot from a narrow angle that the Italian goalkeeper saved well with the ball going out for a corner.

Vicario was then seen applauding Udogie and trying to encourage him as he faced a barrage of Arsenal attacks.

The £15m defender has been introduced to the team faster than some fans would have expected.

Initially signed as a wing-back, Udogie has adapted to playing in a slightly more defensive role very quickly.

He’s been asked to drift into midfield which is a new position for him, but looks accomplished in there.

Udogie’s performances are already making rival clubs sit up and take notice.

He’s transformed Tottenham’s defence alongside new signing Micky Van de Ven and given Spurs fans plenty to get excited about.