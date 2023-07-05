Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has sent a message to Tottenham Hotspur fans ahead of joining up with his new teammates.

Vicario took to Instagram ahead of arriving in North London after becoming one of the first signings of the Ange Postecoglou era.

Tottenham were looking at several goalkeepers this summer, with Hugo Lloris’s future in serious doubt.

All the talk was initially about Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, however, his price tag meant Spurs were forced to look elsewhere.

It meant Tottenham eventually decided to sign Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli for £17.2m.

Vicario isn’t a well-known name outside of Serie A but had a fantastic season in Italy.

It earned him a call-up to the senior national team, hence why he hasn’t joined up with his new teammates yet.

However, Vicario has now sent a message to Tottenham fans ahead of meeting the squad.

He’s got some huge shoes to fill at Spurs as he looks to replace a World Cup winner between the sticks.

Vicario sends Tottenham fans message

Taking to Instagram, Vicario shared a montage of him training ahead of the start of the season.

Accompanying the video, Vicario simply said: “It’s nearly time,” referring to joining up with Tottenham.

Vicario is known how his ability to play out from the back and start attacks.

This isn’t something Hugo Lloris was capable of doing, often looking panicked in possession.

However, the Frenchman was almost unrivalled when it came to pulling off saves that nobody expected him to make.

Although his form dropped off last season, Lloris was an incredible servant to the club.

After his latest message, Tottenham fans will be very eager to see Vicario in action.

The Premier League will present a very different challenge to Vicario compared to Serie A.

Ange Postecoglou will realise he needs to quickly sort out Tottenham’s defence this summer.

No club that finished in the top half conceded more goals than Spurs last season.

If they don’t, Vicario will be very busy at the start of his Tottenham career.