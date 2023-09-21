‘Great chance’: Journalist tips £10m player to extend his stay at Celtic

On-loan Liverpool defender, Nat Phillips, has been tipped to stay at Celtic beyond January by journalist, Dean Jones.

Valued at £10m, Phillips has only made one appearance for the Hoops. The 26-year-old appeared in the first-half of Celtic’s 3-0 win over Dundee last Saturday and looked a bit rusty.

He was subbed at half-time due to an ankle issue and missed Tuesday night’s defeat to Feyenoord in the Champions League, but Phillips has been tipped to be a success at Celtic and stay on at the club longer than the current agreed deal.

Jones said [GiveMeSport], “I think he’s got something about him that Celtic can make the most of. He’s a player who wants to find a home on a big stage, and I wonder if this is a great chance for him to do that. I don’t think he’s without faults.

“But what he does well, he does very well. As a presence and key figure of this Celtic team, I think there is big growth potential. And then there’s surely promise too, that, if this goes well, he ends up staying longer.”

Phillips’ current loan deal is only until January. The Englishman was brought in in the summer to help alleviate Celtic’s injury crisis but now, rather ironically, finds himself on the treatment table.

However, Phillips does come with a pedigree. Described as a ‘no-nonsense defender‘, Phillips has experience in the Champions League and English Premier League that could be crucial to Celtic negotiating the Champions League group stages.

The Celtic fans will be hoping that Phillips will be fit for this weekend’s trip to Livingston where Brendan Rodgers will be hoping to grab another vital three points to solidify his position at the top of the table.

