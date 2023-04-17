Granit Xhaka shares what he will do if Arsenal get another penalty after Bukayo Saka miss yesterday











Granit Xhaka has now shared what he’ll do if Arsenal get a penalty against Southampton after Bukayo Saka’s miss yesterday.

Speaking to journalists after the match, via NBC Sports, Xhaka was asked about the 21-year-old forward.

There were two key turning points yesterday as Arsenal slipped up in their pursuit of a historic Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s side controlled the opening stages of the game, racing into a two-goal lead.

Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard both found the back of the net, and Arsenal were dominant.

However, West Ham capitalised on the first mistake the Gunners made, after Thomas Partey sloppily gave the ball away to Declan Rice.

Gabriel Magalhaes fouled Lucas Paqueta moments later and Said Benrahma converted the penalty.

The other big moment was Arsenal’s spot kick in the second-half.

Bukayo Saka put his shot wide, and minutes later Jarrod Bowen equalised for the hosts.

Xhaka has now shared what he’ll do if Arsenal are awarded another penalty on Friday and Saka is on the pitch.

The midfielder has plenty of confidence in his young teammate.

Xhaka shares penalty advice after Saka miss

Asked about how confident he is that Saka will bounce back after missing his penalty, Xhaka said: “This guy is so young, he’s 20 or 21, he’s so strong mentally. We are not worried about him.

“Of course, he was very disappointed like all of the team, but it’s not about him.

“It’s not like if he scores the game’s finished, we have another 10 players on the pitch.

“He needs our support maybe more than before now. He’s young, it’s one more experience for his future, but I think he’s so strong mentally that he will do and he will show a reaction on Friday.

When asked what he’ll do if Arsenal get awarded a penalty against Southampton, he added: “If Friday there is another penalty, I will push him to take it again.”

Saka will appreciate the support from Xhaka is he needs to take another penalty against Southampton.

His captain Martin Odegaard also sent him a message yesterday, which will encourage the 21-year-old.

Saka hasn’t been at his best in the last couple of games, and the number of minutes he’s played this season might be catching up with him.

Mikel Arteta has options on the right-wing, and could afford to rest him if he would like to.

However, the last thing Saka will want right now is to stop playing, especially with such an important game on the horizon.

