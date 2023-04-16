Pundit issues verdict on Bukayo Saka after Arsenal draw at West Ham











Steve Nicol believes that Bukayo Saka has not been particularly good in either of Arsenal’s last two games as the Gunners leave the door open for Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The pundit was talking to ESPN after another dramatic draw for Mikel Arteta’s side. The similarities between the game against Liverpool last week and the result at the London Stadium are slightly alarming.

Arsenal flew into a 2-0 lead in both games. By half-time, the scorelines were 2-1. And ultimately, the Premier League leaders had to settle for a point.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

But there was also a couple of defining moments involving Bukayo Saka in both games.

Nicol questions Saka’s recent form after Arsenal draw at West Ham

In stoppage-time at Anfield, there was an opportunity to play Saka through one on one with Alisson. However, the pass was poor and the chance went by the wayside.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

There was an even better opportunity against West Ham on Sunday. Arsenal were awarded a penalty while 2-1 up after Michail Antonio handled the ball inside the box.

Saka has scored from the spot on numerous occasions in the past. However, on this occasion, he put his attempt wide of the post. And West Ham were able to equalise shortly after.

Nicol has previously suggested that he is not sure that Saka has a single flaw in his game. But he admitted that he has not been impressed by his form of late.

“It was a poor penalty. He hasn’t been at his best over the last two or three weeks I do believe,” he told ESPN. “I don’t think he was particularly good at Liverpool. And I don’t think he was particularly good today. Was it the wrong man taking the penalty maybe? Maybe that, because of the form he was in, or lack of.”

Saka has been less influential. But that was always going to happen at some stage. He has been so good for so long, that his form was always going to dip.

He has not even been playing that badly. But unfortunately, the missed penalty just compounds what has been a less impressive spell.

Arsenal fans have been outstanding with their players all season. But if there is one player who is definitely guaranteed to be lifted up by the supporters when it is needed, it is Saka.

He is such a special player. Sunday was not his day. But there is still some way to go in the Premier League title race.