Martin Odegaard sends message to Bukayo Saka after missed penalty against West Ham











Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has sent a message to teammate Bukayo Saka after he missed a penalty yesterday.

Saka took to Instagram to say something to Arsenal fans after their 2-2 draw with West Ham United.

Saka’s penalty miss wasn’t the main turning point in the game, but would have surely put his side out of reach.

The Gunners raced into a two-goal lead within the first ten minutes yesterday.

Gabriel Jesus tapped in at the far post after some work from Ben White and Martin Odegaard in the build-up.

A fantastic Gabriel Martinelli cross then found Odegaard at the back post, and a comfortable victory looked to be on the cards.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, Arsenal couldn’t capitalise and let West Ham back into the game through a Said Benrahma penalty.

Mikel Arteta’s side looked unable to turn the game around once they conceded, and after Saka’s penalty miss, Jarrod Bowen equalised.

In his role as Arsenal skipper, Martin Odegaard has now sent a message to Saka after his disappointment yesterday.

He immediately reacted on the pitch to his spot kick going wide by giving the 21-year-old a pep talk.

He’s gone one step further by publically backing the England international.

Odegaard sends message to Arsenal star Saka

After the match, Saka took to social media and said: “Regardless of the outcome, I’ll always accept my responsibility.

“Apologies Gunners, I’ll do everything I can to make it right.”

Martin Odegaard replied to Saka and said to the Arsenal star: “All together bro always, we keep going.”

Defender Gabriel Magalhaes added: “Love u bro! We are together.”

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard sends message to Bukayo Saka. Cr. (bukayosaka87) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

It was Saka’s first penalty miss at club level, having scored four league spot kicks before yesterday.

He’s had an incredible season, although his performances have dropped off in the last couple of games.

That could be due to the number of minutes he’s played this season, with Arteta barely rested him.

Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

It’s hard to drop a player in such good form, but the Gunners may benefit playing Reiss Nelson or Leandro Trossard against Southampton.

Saka will need to be at his very best next week when they face Manchester City in the ultimate title decider.

