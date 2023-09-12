Andy Townsend thinks West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen is hitting a whole new level under David Moyes this season and has improved immensely.

Towsend was talking on talkSPORT Breakfast with Ally McCoist and complemented Bowen when the pair were discussing his England chances.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Both thought Bowen was extremely unlucky not to be in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Moreover, Townsend extended special praise for all the progress Bowen has made this year.

Townsend said: “What I like about him Ally, I think he’s gone on a notch, he’s improved as a player.

“As you say, genuine end product in his game now whether it be crosses, shots and goals of course.

“I think he would be a very useful addition in an international squad, I really do.”

And there will be very few West Ham fans who disagree with those sentiments.

David Moyes’ side are flying high at the top end of the Premier League and Bowen has been a big reason why.

Despite not getting the call from Southgate, Bowen has seriously improved on his already good form last season.

Townsend thinks Bowen has improved so much at West Ham

Of course, West Ham will be looking for new leaders in the wake of Declan Rice leaving.

And £22m Bowen now looks to be taking a leading role on the pitch.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Whilst it didn’t seem that Bowen was too close to winning the side’s captaincy, he does seem to now be taking more responsibility.

And England are probably one of only a few teams in the world blessed with enough options on the wing to leave Bowen out.

Of course, Bowen’s progress is still said to be being tracked by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Reports suggest that the winger might one day be a candidate to replace Mohamed Salah.

A real testament to how much Bowen has improved since arriving at West Ham from Hull City.