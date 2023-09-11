Liverpool now want to sign a £60m player who thinks Mo Salah is ‘the best’

Liverpool might end up having to find a replacement for Mo Salah over the course of the new transfer windows.

Salah was the subject of heavy interest from the Saudi Pro League this summer. In the end, Liverpool resisted bids north of £150m and kept their star man.

However, the Reds are looking at potential replacements one man being mentioned, Jarrod Bowen, has already been studying Salah.

Liverpool want Jarrod Bowen and he’s already watching Salah closely

The Athletic has claimed that Bowen is among a number of players Liverpool are considering if Salah does indeed leave.

And judging by his past comments on Salah, Bowen might well be the ideal player to come in and take the mantle from the Egyptian forward.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

As cited by Goal, Bowen has previously spoken of his admiration for Salah and admitted he is the one he watches most in terms of players in his position.

“There’s a lot of left-footed players all around the world, but in the Premier League, I look at Mo Salah and see what he’s done in the past six years or however long he’s been here,” Bowen said.

“The goals that he’s scored and the way that he plays, I’d say he’s the best of the best in that position. He’s one that I look at, especially because he plays in the league as well.”

Bowen’s start to the current season and the way he rounded off last term certainly point to him being capable of stepping in for Salah in some way.

Michail Antonio recently claimed Bowen was worth at least £60m.

Big shoes to fill

Replacing Mo Salah is going to be a near impossible task for anyone. However, when it comes to Jarrod Bowen, he is about as close to a like for like replacement as there is.

Bowen’s performances at West Ham have been nothing short of ‘unbelievable‘, as Jurgen Klopp commented previously.

Certainly, that feels like Klopp already has Bowen on the radar. And if he can somehow continue the form he’s shown at West Ham if he does end up at Liverpool, then the eventual loss of Salah might not feel too bad.