Glenn Murray has now said that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is in with a shout of being named Premier League player of the season.

Murray was speaking on the Football Daily Podcast ahead of another weekend of league action.

Arsenal travel to Fulham tomorrow and will be hoping Martin Odegaard is fit to play.

The 24-year-old didn’t play in the Europa League on Thursday after missing out through illness.

The Gunners couldn’t take an advantage back to north London with them, as they drew 2-2 with the Portuguese giants.

Instead, Fabio Vieira started in the attacking midfield role, but he missed a big chance to score.

Odegaard has relished the bigger role he’s playing at Arsenal this season, and Murray has been very impressed.

Now wearing the armband and dictating play on a weekly basis, the Norwegian has been vital to Arsenal’s success this season.

He’s now up there with the very best in the league in terms of his performances for the Gunners.

Murray names Arsenal star Odegaard in player of the season chat

Asked about who could be crowned with the Premier League’s biggest individual achievement this season, Murray said: “[Erling] Haaland could break all the records.

“He’s already broken City’s record, we probably expect him to break the Premier League record.

“Do you know what, I also really like his [Bukayo Saka’s] midfield partner in Martin Odegaard.

“I think he is a fantastic footballer, I really like the way he plays, the way he manipulates the football, the way he creates chances.

“It must be just a blessing to be an Arsenal fan at the moment because that team is so special.”

Odegaard had some prestigious company in Glenn Murray’s list, including his Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka.

Although individual awards shouldn’t be about team performance, Arsenal winning the title would boost both of their chances of being selected.

It’s easy to forget just how young Odegaard is, but his experience is essential when surrounded by even younger teammates.

He’s led from the front, and it’s now up to him to keep his teammates focused during an incredibly pressurised run-in.

He could just be a couple of months away from lifting a Premier League trophy at The Emirates.

