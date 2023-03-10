Mikel Arteta suggests two Arsenal players should have scored last night, but they missed











Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon last night, and Mikel Arteta believes a couple of his players – Gabriel Martinelli and Fabio Vieira – should’ve scored.

The Gunners were the favourites to win the game yesterday, but they created numerous problems for themselves at the back. The two goals they conceded were both very avoidable, which makes the result a frustrating one.

What’s even more annoying for Arsenal fans is the fact that they should’ve scored two or three more goals of their own. Sadly, they couldn’t finish their chances.

Mikel Arteta suggests Gabriel Martinelli and Fabio Vieira should’ve scored for Arsenal vs Sporting

Sporting Lisbon deserve a lot of credit for the way they played last night.

Ruben Amorim’s men were mostly organised and they kept the likes of Bukayo Saka very quiet for most parts of the game. They even created a few chances for themselves – ones that they should’ve converted.

Arteta was asked by BT Sport if his side were lucky to come away with a draw because of Sporting’s chances. The Arsenal boss admitted Arsenal’s second goal was a bit lucky but suggested that Martinelli and Vieira had big chances that they should’ve buried.

That probably makes a 2-2 draw a fair result.

Arteta said: “I don’t know if it (the result) is lucky, obviously the second goal is lucky.

“Martinelli was through and we had a big chance with Fabio (Vieira) as well, but it’s true that at 2-1, we conceded (a chance) after a direct play, we lose a runner and they had a big chance to make it 3-1.

“So, a lot of things to improve, that’s for sure.”

TBR View:

The two Arsenal players definitely had the chance to score the winner, especially Martinelli.

The Brazilian went on an amazing run from well in his own half. He beat four players and the goalkeeper, and all he had to do was smash the ball into an empty goal.

However, the rapid Jeremiah St. Juste recovered and made an unbelievable block to deny Martinelli from finding the back of the net last night.

That is a shame for Arsenal and Martinelli, but they don’t have time to sulk. They have a big game against Fulham coming up on Sunday before the return leg next week, both of which are must-win games.

