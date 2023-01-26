Mikel Arteta says Oleksandr Zinchenko is so important to the team











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised the impact of defender Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arteta spoke to the press, via the club’s official website, ahead of their match against Manchester City.

It’s Zinchenko’s first opportunity to play against his old club since his £30m move in the summer.

The Ukrainian has immediately become a vital cog in Mikel Arteta’s system.

Capable of playing as an inverted full-back, Zinchenko takes up plenty of unusual positions in midfield.

It allows him to seamlessly switch places with Granit Xhaka, which causes opposition defences nightmares.

His flexibility means Arsenal always have an extra man in midfield, and his technical ability allows him to play passes few of his teammates are capable of.

Zinchenko’s ability to play further up the pitch, as he does for his national team, has seriously benefitted the Gunners.

And now, Arteta has outlined just how important Zinchenko is to Arsenal right now.

Zinchenko key to Arteta’s Arsenal set-up

Asked about the 26-year-old international, Arteta said: “He’s a player that gives us everything we want in that position, and gives us versatility.

“He gets a lot of attention as well and fills a lot of spaces, and that for us is really important.

“I would especially highlight his mentality; what he has brought is a real desire to win and make something special with this team, and the experiences that he’s had in the past are very helpful for us to do that.”

Aaron Ramsdale admitted that he was shocked Arsenal were able to sign Zinchenko in the summer.

Arteta highlighted Zinchenko’s mentality, and he’s been telling his Arsenal teammates they can win the league since pre-season.

He may have seemed mad at first, but it’s a mindset that’s been carried over from his time at Manchester City.

Zinchenko doesn’t look so silly now, with the Gunners in pole position in the Premier League right now.

There’s still plenty of football left to play, but the way Arsenal are dominating games right now is very encouraging.

Their clash with Manchester City tomorrow will be a good indicator of where both sides are at.

