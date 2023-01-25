Aaron Ramsdale admits he was shocked when Arsenal signed £32m player











Aaron Ramsdale claims the move taking Alex Zinchenko to Arsenal in the summer caught him off-guard and moved quickly.

Ramsdale told The Fellas Podcast that he was pretty sure ahead of time that Gabriel Jesus was going to join from Manchester City.

But when Zinchenko trod the same path from the Etihad Stadium, the process was far quicker in getting the £32 million deal done.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ramsdale says Zinchenko deal caught him by surprise

When asked whether he knows when new arrivals are coming before they are announced, Ramsdale said: “(Whether the players know ahead of time) depends on how well documented the transfer is.

“Gabriel Jesus, I knew basically 85-90 per cent he was coming to us. That’s just a case of social media doing its thing and knowing the type of person the manager wants.

“Zinchenko on the other hand, out of the blue! That gathered speed in about four days. That was literally ‘Arsenal interested in Man City star Zinchenko’ from someone on Twitter, thought nothing of it, you hear all sorts.

“Two days later, deal agreed. Three days later, he’s meeting the team.”

The Athletic report that Lisandro Martinez was actually Arsenal’s first choice to come in and take the role that Zinchenko has now filled.

There was some back and forth on the negotiations with Ajax, before the price went beyond what Arsenal wanted to pay and they moved onto Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian international is more of a pure left-back option, with Martinez playing at centre-half for United after moving there instead.

Mikel Arteta has now moved for Jakub Kiwior, to be another option at left central defender as he looks to clinch the Premier League table.