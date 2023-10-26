Ian Wright has suggested that Arsenal wonderkid Myles Lewis-Skelly should be given a chance in the Carabao Cup this season.

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, the Arsenal legend witnessed a double header of action in Seville yesterday.

Before Mikel Arteta’s side won their latest Champions League match, Arsenal’s academy side took part in the UEFA Youth League.

The format of the competition sees the academies of the 32 teams in the Champions League mimic their senior side’s fixtures.

Managed by Mehmet Ali, so far Arsenal’s under-19s have lost all three games to Lens, PSV Eindhoven and Sevilla’s academy sides.

Domestically, Arsenal field under-18 and under-21 sides, meaning a hybrid squad has been put together for the competition.

Although they’ve not scored a point yet, a few players have taken the opportunity to stand out on the continental scene.

Ian Wright admitted he was amazed by Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly, who is highly regarded by the club.

The 17-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for the club but Wright would love to see him be given a chance in the Carabao Cup this season.

Wright raves about Arsenal youngster Lewis-Skelly

Talking about the UEFA Youth League tie, Wright said: “We’ve got a couple of really good young players.

“Myles Lewis-Skelly, he’s going. I think that he’s one of those they should give him a run in the League Cup.

“I’d like to see him.”

Lewis-Skelly signed his first professional contract at Arsenal earlier this month which is a big boost for the club’s future.

Primarily a holding midfielder, he can play in a more advanced role and is much more of a deep-lying playmaker than a defensive shield.

Mikel Arteta showed in the last round of the Carabao Cup that he’s willing to give youngsters a chance.

Charles Sagoe Jr. made his debut that day and Wright would like to see Lewis-Skelly follow in his fellow Arsenal academy product’s footsteps.

It seems like it’s only a matter of time until the 2006-born midfielder makes his debut.