Bukayo Saka reacts on Instagram after news coming out of Arsenal yesterday

Arsenal announced yesterday that Myles Lewis-Skelly has signed his first professional contract at the club, and Bukayo Saka has shown him some love on Instagram.

The 17-year-old is one of the Gunners’ top prospects. He is a hugely talented player, and after numerous rumours that he could leave, Arsenal have tied him down, which is amazing news for the club.

Bukayo Saka reacts after Myles Lewis-Skelly signs Arsenal contract

Myles Lewis-Skelly has been at Arsenal since he was just eight years old.

The talented midfielder has come through the ranks at Hale End and has impressed in every age group. He is a special talent, and Arsenal have been desperate to keep hold of him.

Lewis-Skelly turned 17 a little over a week ago, and the teenager penned his first professional contract at Arsenal yesterday.

He is seen by many as the future of the club, and we won’t be surprised at all if he makes his senior debut under Mikel Arteta at some point in the coming months.

Lewis-Skelly took to Instagram to celebrate his big day yesterday. A number of his teammates showed him some love, including Bukayo Saka.

Here’s how a few of them replied to his post:

The next Oleksandr Zinchenko

Myles Lewis-Skelly is a midfielder by trade for Arsenal’s youth teams.

The teenager is excellent on the ball, has great vision and is very good at driving forward in possession. He is a real talent, and his coach Jack Wilshere sees a bright future for him.

The Arsenal hero even suggested that Lewis-Skelly could become the new Oleksandr Zinchenko.

He said six months ago: “I don’t think he’ll be a left-back; he’ll be a midfielder. But if we give him a little bit of everything (it will help). It’s important for him. You look at our first team and the way football’s going with players like Oleksandr Zinchenko, the full-back has to be able to play inside.”