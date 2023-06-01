Giovani Lo Celso reacts to what Tottenham's Cristian Romero has posted on Instagram











Giovani Lo Celso has reacted to a message delivered by Cristian Romero to Tottenham Hotspur fans on Instagram.

The Argentinian defender reflected on his latest campaign with Spurs on social media.

It’s been a mixed season for Cristian Romero that ultimately, he’ll look back on positively.

He started the season fantastically at Tottenham, carrying on the form he’d shown when he first arrived from Atalanta 18 months ago.

The 25-year-old was called up to the Argentina squad and had an unforgettable tournament in Qatar.

He returned to north London as a World Cup winner, following in the footsteps of captain Hugo Lloris whom he defeated in the final.

However, his form has dropped off in the second half of the season, although that’s hardly a criticism that can only be aimed at Romero.

Giovani Lo Celso has reacted to the message Romero sent to Tottenham fans yesterday.

He too will return to the club in the summer, although his future is very much up in the air.

Lo Celso reacts to Romero message to Tottenham fans

Posting on Instagram, Romero said: “It wasn’t the desired season for us. But we will try again and do our best to take the club to the top.

“We are grateful for your support throughout the season, thank you fans. All together Spurs.”

Lo Celso replied to his message and said: “Well done Cristiiiiii”

Cristian Romero missed the final game of the season through injury that saw Spurs easily beat Leeds United.

It summed up his recent form that Tottenham looked better without him going into their game at Elland Road.

However, Romero is very much a player that the club need to consider building their defence around.

That’s very hard to do without a director of football or manager in place.

Whoever comes in at Tottenham needs to decide on Romero’s centre-back partners going forward and Lo Celso’s future.

The Argentines look set to be separated once the transfer window opens.

Stranger things have happened than seeing the playmaker reintroduced to the squad after a decent campaign at Villarreal.

