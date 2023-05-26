Ryan Mason concedes that 'quality' Tottenham defender is injured











Tottenham have their final Premier League on Sunday and they will be missing a key player in Cristian Romero according to Ryan Mason.

The interim-manager has had a hard time since taking over Tottenham. They have had a very poor season and could miss out on Europe altogether.

The only European competition they can qualify for is the Europa Conference League. This is not where they want to be but no doubt they will want to be in Europe next season.

Cristian Romero has been a mainstay for the North London side but sadly he will not be featuring in the match this weekend.

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero now injured

This injury news was stated by Ryan Mason in his press conference earlier today and no doubt it is a big blow for the club.

The ‘quality‘ World Cup winner adds some great experience to the Spurs side. Now they will be missing that in a big match away to Leeds. Ryan Mason spoke about Romero and said: “Cristian (Romero) is out, he’s got an injury.”

Spurs are battling for seventh in this match whilst their opponents Leeds are battling to stay in the division. If Leeds do not win then they will be relegated. With the match also at Elland Road, Spurs will need their best and most experienced players.

This emphasises how big a miss Romero will be for this upcoming match. It has not been a good season for the club and they will have a big summer ahead looking for players and a manager. Mason will no doubt want to get a win in what could be his last game managing the club.

