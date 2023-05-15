27-year-old is now keen to leave Tottenham this summer - Fabrizio Romano











Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is now keen to leave the club this summer.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who shares an update on the Argentinian’s future.

It’s safe to say Giovani Lo Celso’s time at Tottenham hasn’t quite gone to plan.

He initially joined in 2019 on a season-long loan deal from Real Betis under Mauricio Pochettino.

However, his fellow countryman was sacked just months later, and in came Jose Mourinho.

He did enough to make his loan move permanent the following summer, but a bad hamstring injury ruined his next campaign.

Mourinho was then sacked as well, and Antonio Conte never fancied the 27-year-old.

He’s been on loan at Villarreal for 18 months now, and were it not for another injury, would be a World Cup winner now.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Lo Celso is now keen to leave Tottenham this summer and find a new permanent club to play for.

He may end up staying in the Premier League, with Aston Villa and his old boss Unai Emery tempted to sign him.

Lo Celso wants Tottenham exit this summer

Journalist Fabrizio Romano stated on Twitter that, “Aston Villa have concrete interest in Gio Lo Celso and the player would be keen on the move; still waiting to understand who’s gonna be new Tottenham coach as he will return from Villarreal.

“Unai Emery, pushing for Lo Celso; but it’s not the only name in the list.”

There’s an argument that Giovani Lo Celso still has a place at Tottenham beyond this summer.

The creative midfielder would offer something different to the other options currently available in the squad.

Spurs may not have a huge amount to spend this summer.

They are obligated to buy Pedro Porro this summer, and will likely make Dejan Kulusevski’s loan deal permanent too.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham need a goalkeeper and a new centre-back before the start of next season.

Whoever comes in as their new manager might want to give Lo Celso a go before deciding whether to sell him.

However, if Aston Villa do come in with a reasonable bid, it’s hard to see the club turning it down.

Spurs will have a huge squad going into pre-season and they’re going to need to move several first-team players on.

