Giovani Lo Celso posts three words on Twitter after Tottenham training yesterday

Tottenham Hotspur take on Fulham on Monday, and it looks like Giovani Lo Celso is back and ready to go.

Spurs have had a fantastic start to the season. They are unbeaten in the Premier League and are currently on top of the Premier League table, level on points with Arsenal. Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to see his side pick up more wins, and he could unleash Lo Celso on Monday to help Tottenham out.

Photo by Dax Images/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Giovani Lo Celso posts three-word message after Tottenham training yesterday

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou surprised many people when he decided to keep hold of Giovani Lo Celso in the summer transfer window.

The Argentina international has always been a good player, but for one reason or another, things just never worked out for him at Spurs.

Lo Celso spent 18 months out on loan at Villarreal before returning to Tottenham in the summer. He impressed in pre-season under Postecoglou, and the Aussie saw enough to keep him at the club.

After spending the first two games of the season on the bench, Lo Celso came on as a substitute against Bournemouth in August. He then sadly got himself injured which kept him out of the side for over a month.

The midfielder was on the bench in the game against Luton before the international break and he went away with Argentina as well.

He has now posted that he’s back at Hotspur Way, suggesting that he’s ready to go against Fulham on Monday. “We are back,” he tweeted after training yesterday.

Lo Celso can provide cover for James Maddison

One of the big concerns for Tottenham fans has been the thought of James Maddison getting injured.

The Englishman has arguably been their best player this season, but he has picked up a few knocks here and there, striking fear into fans’ hearts.

Luckily, Maddison has been free from any serious injury so far, and with Lo Celso back, Postecoglou can afford to give his number 10 a breather every now and again.

The new Spurs boss’ system suits Lo Celso as well, and he could finally fulfil the potential he showed at Real Betis before he joined Tottenham back in 2019.