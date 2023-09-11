Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has admitted he’s ‘surprised’ Giovani Lo Celso stayed at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Bridge has been speaking on the Last Word On Spurs and discussed Lo Celso’s future under Ange Postecoglou.

Lo Celso looked set to leave Tottenham at one stage over the summer after returning from a loan spell at Villarreal.

The 27-year-old had been frozen out by former Spurs boss Antonio Conte and has spent the past 18 months in Spain.

Yet, the £27 million man impressed under Postecoglou during pre-season and earned his place in the Tottenham squad.

But Bridge is surprised he remained at Spurs beyond the summer transfer window.

Sky journalist surprised Lo Celso stayed at Tottenham

Speaking on the LWOS, Bridge was asked about Lo Celso’s role in the Spurs squad moving forward.

The Sky Sports journalist was unsure of his position in the squad in the long-term future. But admitted he was surprised he didn’t secure a move amid interest from Aston Villa.

“I’m surprised he stayed, if I’m honest,” Bridge said. “I know Unai Emery was looking at him potentially at Villa, but their options changed.

“Honestly, with Lo Celso I don’t know. Again, he’s an Argentina regular but I don’t know if it’ll ever happen for him at Tottenham. I hope he does because if he does do well, it means Spurs are successful.

“He’s certainly a good option off the bench, that’s for sure. But I just don’t see him long-term. If I’m wrong, great because that means he’s done well.”

Lo Celso is yet to start in the Premier League under Postecoglou this season but was given the nod in the League Cup exit at Fulham.

The former Real Betis picked up an injury at Craven Cottage but is expected to return after the international break.

It remains unclear whether Lo Celso has a long-term future at Spurs. He seems to be a back-up option to James Maddison at this moment in time and he’s yet to prove he can thrive in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, he impressed Postecoglou during pre-season and could yet play a key role over the course of the campaign.