Gianluca Scamacca could now be sold by West Ham United in the summer











West Ham United star Gianluca Scamacca could now leave the club less than a year after arriving from Sassuolo.

That’s according to journalist Ryan Taylor, who was speaking about the Italian’s future via Give Me Sport.

Gianluca Scamacca was hoped at the start of the season to be the solution to West Ham’s goal scoring problems.

Michail Antonio had exceeded all expectations for several seasons, but needed help.

Striker after striker arrived at the London Stadium to help ease the pressure on Antonio, but none performed.

The 24-year-old arrived at West Ham with a knock and his career has been incredibly stop-start ever since.

He hit the ground running in the Europa Conference League, scoring twice in his first three games.

Many at West Ham hoped Scamacca’s back-to-back goals against Wolves and Fulham in October would be the turning point.

However, he’s found the back of the net once in the league since then, and played just four minutes since the middle of January.

Scamacca could be set for West Ham exit

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the Italian international’s future, Taylor said: “I feel like it would be quite easy for him to potentially leave because I don’t think he’ll be short of suitors.

“Obviously, PSG were sniffing around and top Italian clubs would definitely take him. I don’t think his value would have decreased too much.

“I’m interested to see how it works out. If I had to make a call on that, I’d say that I would expect him to leave.”

The £90,000-a-week forward recently had his contract terminated with the agency that helped him with his move to West Ham.

Scamacca has had a very difficult first campaign outside of his native Italy, and West Ham haven’t fared much better.

David Moyes is under serious pressure, and relegation is a real possibility right now.

Their star player Declan Rice also looks set to depart the club in the summer.

Scamacca could be set to join him, and he needs to turn his West Ham career around quickly otherwise he’ll be on the transfer list.

