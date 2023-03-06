Craig Burley shares whether West Ham will get relegated with David Moyes in charge











Craig Burley has now shared whether he thinks West Ham United will be relegated from the Premier League this season.

Speaking on ESPN TV, Burley was discussing the Premier League relegation battle with Steve Nicol.

It was another disastrous weekend for the Hammers.

They travelled to high-flying Brighton on Saturday, and capitulated on the south coast.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side put four goals past West Ham, with the visitors barely having a shot on target.

The Hammers were only a goal behind at half-time, but Brighton grew into the game against a team clearly short of confidence.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

There’s now plenty of speculation surrounding the future of David Moyes.

The away fans on Saturday made their feelings very clear about whether he should stay at the club.

Craig Burley has now made his prediction for whether he thinks West Ham will get relegated.

Despite having a Europa Conference League game to prepare for on Saturday, all their focus has to be on league survival.

Burley predicts whether West Ham will get relegated

Speaking on ESPN TV about the relegation battle, Burley said: “I think West Ham are going to be OK whether they change their manager or not.

“If they were to go down with this squad it would be a disgrace.

“Leicester worry me at the moment, they’re in freefall. Defensively they’ve been terrible.”

It’s hard to see how Burley can call out Leicester for their defensive issues without levelling the same criticism at West Ham.

The Hammers have kept just two clean sheets in the league since the World Cup break.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

A four-goal flurry against Nottingham Forest has also covered up their issues at the other end of the pitch too.

Michail Antonio’s form has fallen off a cliff this season, while Gianluca Scamacca has struggled to settle in.

Danny Ings was signed in January to try and alleviate some of the pressure on West Ham’s other forwards, but his injury record is far from great.

Burley believes West Ham won’t get relegated, even if they don’t replace David Moyes with someone like Rafa Benitez.

There are some huge decisions to be made at the London Stadium between now and the end of the season.

Show all