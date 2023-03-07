£80m player is 'very flattered' by Arsenal's interest - journalist











Declan Rice is reportedly Arsenal’s top transfer target for this summer’s transfer window, and journalist Kaya Kaynak has revealed how the Englishman feels about the reported interest.

The Gunners are having an amazing season in the Premier League. They are five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, and fans are beginning to get excited.

All the focus is on the title race, but Mikel Arteta and Edu have an idea about their transfer targets for this summer. Rice is said to be one of them.

Declan Rice is very flattered by Arsenal’s interest

If you had told an Arsenal fan at the end of last season that their club would be the favourites to sign Rice ahead of clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United, you would’ve been laughed at.

Now, however, Gunners supporters feel confident about getting this deal over the line.

The Times reported just over a week ago that Rice is Arsenal’s top transfer target and Arteta’s side are confident of beating Chelsea and the others for his signature. He will, however, cost an eye-watering £80 million.

Kaynak has had his say on the situation, and he claims Rice is very excited about the interest and is really flattered that the Gunners are ‘making an effort’ to sign him.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “From what I hear, he is quite happy with that interest. He’s quite excited by the prospect of moving to Arsenal and the prospect of playing in the Champions League, which is something he’s always said.

“He has been very flattered by the fact that Arsenal are making an effort to sign him and going in this way. I think it’s looking positive for Arsenal.”

TBR View:

It’s no surprise that Rice would be excited about joining this Arsenal side – who wouldn’t?

The Gunners have one of the youngest squads in Europe and it is filled with tremendous talent. Arteta has improved almost every single player in his side, and it won’t be any different if Rice comes in.

The Englishman is already one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He’s so good, but imagine how much he’ll develop under someone like Arteta?!

Rice and Arsenal are a brilliant match, but whether a deal can be done this summer remains to be seen.

