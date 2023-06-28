German football expert shares the price Bayern think they can sign Harry Kane for

German football expert Raphael Honigstein has shared how much Bayern Munich think they’ll need to pay to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

Honigstein was speaking on TalkSPORT (28/6 6:46am) after the 29-year-old’s future.

Harry Kane’s future could end up being the biggest talking point of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham’s record goalscorer only has one year left on his contract at Spurs.

If Ange Postecoglou can’t convince him to sign a new deal, he’ll be leaving on a free transfer next summer.

It would be a disaster for Tottenham to lose their best player, especially if they don’t recoup a fee.

This has encouraged Bayern Munich to make a move to sign Kane and they believe he’s ready to join this summer.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

However, their first bid – thought to be around £60m – was immediately rejected by Spurs.

Honigstein has now shared how much Bayern think they’ll need to pay to sign Kane this summer.

What the German giants think and what Daniel Levy may end up demanding could be very different figures.

Honigstein shares Bayern stance on Kane

Asked about the feeling at Bayern right now, Honigstein said: “Yeah, it’s probably not enough [£60m] to make them really think about it.

“If that creeps higher and I think that would have been subject to bonus payments as well, I don’t know how high they would have gone initially.

“I think Bayern have a belief that maybe around about £90m all in Spurs will be forced to think, is one year of Kane worth that much or should we prepare for his possible departure and take the money now and then get somebody rather than lose him for nothing next year.

“So, I think that is the kind of dilemma that they’re trying to make them see what the options are.

“And of course, for Kane, he’s got nothing really to lose because the worst thing that can happen to him is that the offer will be turned down and then he’s still at Spurs and then he can be a free agent and then maybe he’ll have even more options next season.

“He’s in a very comfortable position. Spurs don’t have to sell of course it’s up to them.”

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Honigstein’s suggestion that Bayern think they can get Kane for £90m won’t sit too well with many Tottenham fans.

If Kane helps them return to the Champions League next season, that would likely cover the cost of missing out on a transfer fee.

However, there are reports suggesting that Kane is keen on a move to Germany and is pushing to leave.

If that’s the case, it might now be a case of when not if Kane says his goodbyes to North London.