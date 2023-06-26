Title-winners now think ‘incredible’ Spurs star is ready to join this summer – journalist

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has suggested that Harry Kane has now indicated that Bayern Munich is his preferred move this summer, leaving the Bavarian giants preparing the next steps in their pursuit of the Tottenham Hotspur talisman.

Plettenberg has taken to Twitter to suggest that the Bundesliga giants now hope that they will be able to sign the 29-year-old for less than £86 million.

The speculation surrounding Harry Kane appears to have quietened down in recent times. Obviously, he is heading into the final year of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kane keen to join Bayern Munich

For many, that represents the final chance to receive a substantial fee for a player. But it would appear that Spurs are prepared to gamble on the fact that Kane may leave on a free in a year.

However, Bayern Munich are now seemingly planning to test Tottenham’s resolve to keep Kane.

Plettenberg has suggested on social media that Kane has informed Bayern of his desire to join them. And actually, Thomas Tuchel’s men are optimistic that they can strike a deal.

It would be a real shock if Kane decided to leave for Bayern. Obviously, he would probably lift the league title in a year. And the club will challenge for other honours.

But Kane could have his pick of the clubs in a year. So if he is happy to stick it out for one more season at Tottenham, he could potentially head anywhere.

Perhaps the chance to move to the Allianz Arena really does appeal to Kane – particularly if Daniel Levy has no intention of selling the ‘incredible‘ striker to a Premier League side.

But it is surely fair to say that, despite Plettenberg’s latest update, it would be a major shock if Kane sealed a move to Bayern this summer.