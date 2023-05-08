Gary Neville tweets three-word reaction today after hearing what Mikel Arteta has said now











Gary Neville has reacted to Mikel Arteta’s praise for Jorginho after Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Neville took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Italian’s performance yesterday.

Arsenal kept their title hopes alive with an exceptional performance at St. James’ Park.

A defeat would have all but ended their chances of catching Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side started the day four points clear of Arsenal, but that gap has been closed once again thanks to Martin Odegaard and a Fabian Schar own-goal.

One of the stars of the show yesterday was Jorginho.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Italian midfielder retained his place in the side ahead of Thomas Partey after an impressive performance against Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta’s decision to pick Jorginho again was more than justified, and Gary Neville agreed.

Arteta showered the 31-year-old with praise after the match.

Thomas Partey may struggle to get back into the side before the end of the season.

Neville reacts to Arteta’s praise of Jorginho

After the match, Arteta said: “He was exceptional, he was man of the match, there were question marks because it was going to be really physical.

“If you want to go physicality against physicality, you have no chance to win the game so we had to try something different.

“He understood the game really well, he’s a really intelligent player. He gives a lot of security to the team and dominated the game in many moments.”

Neville replied to a tweet highlighting Arteta’s praise of Jorginho and said: “[This] is spot on!”

There were some eyebrows raised when Arsenal made a deadline-day move for Jorginho in January.

His £12m fee is already looking like a great deal as he’s slotted into Mikel Arteta’s side effortlessly.

Thomas Partey has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers for much of the season.

For Jorginho to have displaced him after a recent poor run of form is an incredible feat.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are desperate to bring in at least one more central midfielder this summer.

Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are both high on their list of potential targets.

Right now, it’s hard to see Jorginho not having a role to play for the Gunners next season.

