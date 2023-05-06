PL club won't stand in their £70m player's way if Arsenal bid for him again











Arsenal have renewed hope of signing Brighton’s Moises Caicedo this summer, with reports suggesting a deal could be done.

Caicedo was one of Arsenal’s main targets in January. He tried to push through a move but Brighton held firm, rejecting offers and telling Caicedo he’d be going nowhere.

However, it seems a move in the summer could be on. And according to Sky Sports, Arsenal would get a free run at Caicedo if they were to make a similar sort of bid.

Priceless

Back in January, Brighton were believed to be reluctant to sell at all. There was even talk of Arsenal going to £90m plus for Caicedo. In the end, the Seagulls held their nerve and Arsenal were left to sign Jorginho instead.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

But Caicedo is very much on Arsenal’s radar again. And according to Sky, Brighton would not stand in his way if the Gunners made another approach.

Of course, Brighton would still want big money. And with Alexis Mac Allister also likely to be sold, the Seagulls will do all they can to maximise their income.

Arsenal are believed to be prioritising a new midfielder this summer. Declan Rice is seen as the main attraction but Caicedo remains very much on the radar.

TBR’s View: Caicedo one to watch again

If Brighton are suggesting that Arsenal can sign their star man then it might open the door for others to bid.

A host of other clubs are likely to be keen on Caicedo. He is that good, and even at around the £70m mentioned in Sky’s report, he could be a bargain buy.

Brighton are the envy of many a team in the top flight right now. They keep pulling rabbits out of hats.

For teams like Arsenal, it’s a case of either pay up, or find a way to get to these players before anyone else.