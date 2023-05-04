Gary Neville shares who he wants to win this weekend – Arsenal or Newcastle











Gary Neville has now shared who he wants to win Sunday’s clash between Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Neville was speaking on his podcast ahead of a huge match in the Premier League.

The two sides go into the game in varying levels of form.

Arsenal returned to winning ways against Chelsea in midweek after four matches without a victory.

Newcastle on the other hand cannot stop scoring and have 13 goals in their last three games.

Eddie Howe’s side are closing in on a dramatic return to the Champions League and a miraculous third-place finish.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

A win isn’t required for them on Sunday, but their home form has been so good that you wouldn’t put it past them.

Arsenal need three points to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola’s side have taken full advantage of their recent wobble, and are in prime position to win another league title.

It’s for his reason that Gary Neville has suggested he wants Arsenal to beat Newcastle this weekend.

He hopes the Gunners can take the title race as deep into the season as possible.

Neville gives Arsenal vs Newcastle verdict

Talking about Arsenal’s trip to St. James’ Park on Sunday, Neville said: “I hope they go and win that game on Sunday [vs Newcastle] because I think that’s really important, and really difficult to go there by the way.”

“I think it’s really important for them to go and make Manchester City go to Goodison Park and think that they have to win and that they can’t take it easy.

“If they lose at Newcastle and City are still four points clear, they can actually afford a mistake and that would let City off the hook and I think we want to see go as far as it can.

“Arsenal have really pushed City hard this season, and you don’t want it to fall away just at the end.

“So, I think it’s a really important weekend.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Teams chasing a top-four finish will agree with Neville that an Arsenal win over Newcastle would be good news.

Even Tottenham fans might want to see their fierce rivals win if it improves their chances of returning to the Champions League.

The Gunners’ defence will have to deal with an in-form Callum Wilson on Sunday.

It’s a task that could be up to Jakub Kiwior after he impressed on his full Premier League debut.

Meanwhile, the hosts will hope that Martin Odegaard has an off day after his brilliant outing against Chelsea.

It’s sure to be an entertaining clash that will have huge implications at the top of the table.

Show all