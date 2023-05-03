‘I don’t fancy’: Kevin Campbell says Newcastle ace will have a field day against Arsenal if 27-year-old plays











Kevin Campbell has been previewing Arsenal’s game against Newcastle at the weekend, and he’s quite worried about the idea of Rob Holding starting in this game.

The centre-back has been the Gunners’ de facto first choice in recent weeks as William Saliba has been out injured.

Holding hasn’t done the best of jobs at the back with Arsenal going on a winless run with the 27-year-old in the team, a run that was ended on Tuesday evening when he dropped out of the side.

Unfortunately, Gabriel Magalhaes picked up an injury against Chelsea, and that may lead to Holding returning to the XI. A prospect that Campbell isn’t too excited about

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Campbell doesn’t want Holding back

The pundit experessed is concerns.

“We have to patch him up (Gabriel). He is the leader back there, he is the tough one who you can say ‘come on Callum Wilson, come on Isak, I can have it with you.’ I don’t fancy Rob Holding,” Campbell said.

“Gabriel is up for the battle and if he’s not there, oh my god Callum Wilson will be rubbing his hands, Holding and Kiwior? I don’t fancy those two against Callum Wilson, that’s my point.”

Would be worrying

As Campbell says, it would be very concerning if Holding and Kiwior had to play against Newcastle. After all, the Magpies’ strikeforce are in unreal form at the moment.

Callum Wilson has found the midas touch in front of goal, while Alexander Isak is genuinely looking like the most frightening forward in the division at the moment, and they could have a field day against this weaker centre-back pairing.

Fingers crossed Gabriel is fit for Sunday’s game, otherwise it will be a long old afternoon for Arsenal.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

