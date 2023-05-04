Gary Neville absolutely loved 24-year-old Arsenal player’s display vs Chelsea











Gary Neville has suggested that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was back to his best against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, Neville was reviewing the Gunners’ return to winning ways.

Arsenal cruised to a 3-1 win over their London rivals thanks to a brace from Martin Odegaard and a Gabriel Jesus goal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

In reality, they should have scored more before the half-time break and put the game to bed.

There was a tinge of nervousness when Noni Madueke scored his first Chelsea goal in the second half.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side saw the game out and kept the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table.

Gary Neville was very impressed with Odegaard on a day that he thought could have been very difficult for Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has four more games left to inspire his teammates to maintain their title challenge.

Although their chances are beginning to fade, anything could happen in the Premier League.

Neville impressed with Arsenal captain Odegaard

Talking about Tuesday’s match at The Emirates on his podcast, Neville said: “The way Arsenal have been, you think this could be a difficult night.

“But I think for Arsenal, Martin Odegaard was back to his best and played really well in the game.”

Neville wasn’t the only person impressed by Odegaard’s latest outing for Arsenal.

Leandro Trossard enjoyed the performance from his teammate, while Lee Dixon singled the Norwegian out for praise.

Players in Odegaard’s position don’t always get the credit they deserve in successful teams.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have understandably been highlighted throughout the campaign.

However, Odegaard’s 14 goals and seven assists are impossible to ignore.

His role outside of just contributing goals and assists is vital to Mikel Arteta’s set-up.

The Norwegian’s vision is almost unmatched in the Premier League, and his close control creates so many opportunities for his teammates.

He could prove to be one of the most astute signings Arsenal have made in some time.

To hand him the captain’s armband at a relatively young age shows the respect he’s earned among his teammates and Arsenal’s staff.

He may not lift any silverware this season, but the way the Gunners are playing, it might not be far away.

