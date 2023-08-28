Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has admitted that there are two Liverpool forwards he would rather face than Darwin Nunez.

Neville was speaking on his podcast after another exciting weekend of Premier League action.

The final action on Sunday was at St. James’ Park where Liverpool travelled to Newcastle.

It was an eventful game with Virgil van Dijk given his marching orders and Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially lucky to have stayed on the pitch.

Newcastle were on top and in control after Anthony Gordon gave the hosts the lead.

The winger was the best player on the pitch until he was withdrawn by Eddie Howe for Harvey Barnes.

The game turned when Howe made that triple change, with Jurgen Klopp turning to Darwin Nunez in the final 15 minutes.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Nunez ended up being the difference, scoring twice in the final stages of the game to earn the Reds a very unlikely win.

Gary Neville has admitted that he would rather face Liverpool forwards Diogo Jota or Cody Gakpo instead of Nunez.

The chaotic 24-year-old is so difficult to defend against but his finishing has always been the problem.

Neville makes claim about Nunez’s Liverpool teammates

Speaking about the Uruguayan international, Neville said: “He [Darwin Nunez] has that frantic element to him that you almost feel like his mind’s really quick and that’s not a good thing for a striker.

“But today, he set himself, he composed himself. And he had one chance before he scored the two goals that I think were symptomatic of how he’s been at Liverpool.

“When that little touch in front of him would have enabled him to potentially have that first chance that he had but his touch brought him back away.

“But when he got that first chance eventually and that second chance, that’s what you have to do to be a top striker.

“That was a huge, huge moment for Liverpool because if he can come good, I’d rather play against [Cody] Gakpo, I’d rather play against [Diogo] Jota and they’re both very good players.

“But I’d rather play against both of them than Darwin Nunez. He would frighten me to death running off my shoulder the speed of him, the way in which he always moves.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Jota and Gakpo are more composed than Liverpool’s Nunez but Neville has argued that might not always be a positive.

His unbelievable speed gave Sven Botman and Dan Burn no chance for both of his goals.

Both of his finishes were also incredibly well-taken and showed a level of composure that didn’t exist last season.

Alisson Becker hailed his performance while Liverpool legend Luis Suarez applauded his fellow countryman.

It will be interesting to see if he gets the nod over Gakpo or Jota next weekend against Aston Villa.