Gary Neville says every footballer will hate Tottenham forward Lucas Moura's tackle last night











Gary Neville was very unimpressed with Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura after his sending off against Everton.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville was discussing the £90,000-a-week attacker’s brief appearance yesterday.

Lucas was brought on in the 82nd minute, but didn’t even reach the full-time whistle.

His badly mistimed lunge saw him completely miss the ball and catch Michael Keane’s ankle.

Thankfully, the Everton defender wasn’t hurt by the tackle, but Lucas immediately apologised.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The referee didn’t hesitate in sending Lucas off, and after a season of frustration, he’ll now be missing for another three games.

Gary Neville was seriously disappointed with Lucas’s tackle, and Tottenham then failed to hold on with ten men.

Keane made amends for giving away a penalty with a thunderous strike past Hugo Lloris.

He’ll be relieved that he came away from the challenge without any lasting issues, as the outcome could have been so much worse.

Neville blasts Tottenham forward Lucas after red card

Speaking about the two red cards in the game, Neville said: “That one none of us like to see. The Doucoure one is a little bit stupid, it’s petulant.

“This one is a really poor challenge. Really poor. Michael Keane said it could have been worse. They can break legs.

“Every professional that is watching that challenge will not like it. It’s a bad one.”

Stellini has previously praised Lucas’s work-rate, even if he’s rarely featured this season.

The 30-year-old has struggled to stay fit, and will be disappointed he’s not unavailable for a stretch of games after getting back into the matchday squad.

He nearly left the club in January, but decided to stay and fight for his place at Spurs.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Lucas’s contract runs out in the summer, and right now there’s little suggestion that he’ll be offered a new deal.

The Brazilian has produced some incredible moments throughout his Spurs career.

He’ll never be forgotten for his Champions League semi-final hat-trick against Ajax.

However, it’s hard to disagree with Neville’s suggestion that many players will be disappointed with Moura’s tackle at the end of the Tottenham game.

The 30-year-old will be hoping that isn’t the last moment he has in a Spurs shirt if he ends up leaving this summer.

